Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 5,902 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

