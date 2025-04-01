NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,557 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,364,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.18. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,660.76. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

