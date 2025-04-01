NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Scholar Rock by 900.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $554,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,865.80. This trade represents a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,240. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
