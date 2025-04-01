NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Scholar Rock by 900.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $554,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,865.80. This trade represents a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,240. This represents a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SRRK opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

