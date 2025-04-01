NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,476 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.