NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.92, but opened at $105.48. NetEase shares last traded at $105.48, with a volume of 311,646 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NetEase by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after buying an additional 1,074,818 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,649,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

