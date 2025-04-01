Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,117.1% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. OV Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $973.23 and a 200-day moving average of $871.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

