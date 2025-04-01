NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth $3,510,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.14 million, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

