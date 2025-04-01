Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NHS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.64. 196,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,699. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

