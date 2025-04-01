Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 53.2% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO remained flat at $3.30 during trading on Tuesday. 160,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,296. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
