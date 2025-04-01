New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3,577.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,223,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

