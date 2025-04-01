New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

CDP opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.96. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

