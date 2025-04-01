New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software stock opened at $218.82 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21.

Paycom Software last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

