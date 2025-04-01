New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.70. 1,216,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,224,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 389,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 201,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 148,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 581.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

