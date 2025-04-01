New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Roberto Bel Sells 1,173 Shares

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roberto Bel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of New Jersey Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $113,968.68.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. 66,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

