NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.91. NextNav shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 214,753 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.17.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextNav by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

