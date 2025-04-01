NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 2.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 23,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 353,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.73.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $67,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,470. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

