Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PayPal by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 24.8% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

