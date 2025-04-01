NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%.

NIOX Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIOX stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,111.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.81.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

