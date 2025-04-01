NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%.
NIOX Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NIOX stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,111.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.81.
NIOX Group Company Profile
