Nitin Agrawal Sells 12,720 Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance
Shares of CRWV stock traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $37.08. 15,165,029 shares of the company were exchanged. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $41.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.
CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile
CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.
