Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 213,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nomad Foods

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $9,003,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.