Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after buying an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

