Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $514,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $178,015,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Best Buy by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,643,000 after buying an additional 503,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Best Buy by 817.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 479,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

