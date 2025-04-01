Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,300 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $75,471,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,561,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 292,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 251,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.