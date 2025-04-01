Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.57. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

