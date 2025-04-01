Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSL opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

