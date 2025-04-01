Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

