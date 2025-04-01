Norges Bank Invests $146.47 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,763,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,465,000. Norges Bank owned about 7.55% of Plug Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Plug Power Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

