Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 945,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Northam Platinum Stock Performance

NPTLF remained flat at $6.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Northam Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Northam Platinum Company Profile

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

