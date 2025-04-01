Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 945,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Northam Platinum Stock Performance
NPTLF remained flat at $6.39 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Northam Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
Northam Platinum Company Profile
