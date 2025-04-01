Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 64.67 ($0.84), with a volume of 57151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.83).

Northern Bear Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.28.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

