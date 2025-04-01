Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,847,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 10,481,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NPIFF opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

