Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,949 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Nutanix worth $60,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $195,758,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -199.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49.
In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.
