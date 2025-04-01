Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2025

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.2% increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NCPB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.