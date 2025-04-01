Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.2% increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NCPB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

