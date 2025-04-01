O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 17,952 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 213.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $368.53 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.