O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $280.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

