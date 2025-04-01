O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

