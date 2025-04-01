O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

