O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,073 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $287,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,507,000 after buying an additional 2,031,995 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

BAM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

