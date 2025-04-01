O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 413,031 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 413,031 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vodafone Group Public worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

