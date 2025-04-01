O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Republic Services stock opened at $242.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $243.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

