O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bunge Global worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.