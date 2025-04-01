Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 9.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 5,459,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,671,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Specifically, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

