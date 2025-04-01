OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 374,450 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 1,090.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,450 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.05% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

