OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

GBTC opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

