OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 62,306 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,306 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UL opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

