OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 108,090 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,090 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.