OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,875 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 538,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

