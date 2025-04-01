OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $110.17 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,092,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,165,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,602,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 626,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

