OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $899,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

