Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 164,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. Olin has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

