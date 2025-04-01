Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 65,869.7% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 102,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,163,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OMC stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

